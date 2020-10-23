3.6K new cases, 3.7K recoveries in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,96,919 with 3,620 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday. The total number of recoveries rose to 7,58,138 with another 3,723 patients discharged from Covid hospitals across the State. With 16 more fatalities, the Covid toll went up to 6,524. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 32,257.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday evening, 76,726 tests, including 36,333 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmatory tests done so far is 73,47,776.

Out of the total 13 districts in the State, only one district recorded a daily count of more than 500 cases.

West Godavari reported the highest number of 631 cases, followed by East Godavari with 492 and Chittoor with 412.

East Godavari with a total count of 1,12,186 cases topped the list in the State, followed by West Godavari with 81,252, Chittoor with 75,343, Guntur with 63,849 and Anantapur with 63,307. Five districts in the State breached the 60,000-mark in Covid count. Krishna recorded the lowest number of 35,986 cases.

The lowest number of 575 active cases were recorded in Nellore, followed by Kurnool with 748 and Vizianagaram 852. East Godavari reported the highest number of 5,935 active cases, followed by Chittoor with 3,746, Guntur with 3,704, West Godavari with 3,625 and Krishna with 3,096. Five districts have more than 3,000 active cases, while three reported less than 1,000 active cases.

Of the 16 new fatalities, Guntur reported four deaths, Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Krishna two each, Anantapur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Chittoor with a Covid toll of 754 topped the list, followed by Guntur with 598, East Godavari with 595, Prakasam with 565, Anantapur with 543 and Krishna with 539. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 226 deaths in the State.