STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3.6K new cases, 3.7K recoveries in State

The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,96,919 with 3,620 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday.

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 7,96,919 with 3,620 new cases reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday. The total number of recoveries rose to 7,58,138 with another 3,723 patients discharged from Covid hospitals across the State. With 16 more fatalities, the Covid toll went up to 6,524. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 32,257. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday evening, 76,726 tests, including 36,333 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmatory tests done so far is 73,47,776. 

Out of the total 13 districts in the State, only one district recorded a daily count of more than 500 cases. 
West Godavari reported the highest number of 631 cases, followed by East Godavari with 492 and Chittoor with 412. 

East Godavari with a total count of 1,12,186 cases topped the list in the State, followed by West Godavari with 81,252, Chittoor with 75,343, Guntur with 63,849 and Anantapur with 63,307. Five districts in the State breached the 60,000-mark in Covid count. Krishna recorded the lowest number of 35,986 cases.

The lowest number of 575 active cases were recorded in Nellore, followed by Kurnool with 748 and Vizianagaram 852. East Godavari reported the highest number of 5,935 active cases, followed by Chittoor with 3,746, Guntur with 3,704, West Godavari with 3,625 and Krishna with 3,096. Five districts have more than 3,000 active cases, while three reported less than 1,000 active cases. 

Of the 16 new fatalities, Guntur reported four deaths, Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Krishna two each, Anantapur, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Chittoor with a Covid toll of 754 topped the list, followed by Guntur with 598, East Godavari with 595, Prakasam with 565, Anantapur with 543 and Krishna with 539. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest number of 226 deaths in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp