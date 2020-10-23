STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra man, teenaged daughter washed away in overflowing stream in Chittoor district

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. On Friday afternoon, they fished out the body of Vineeta. A search is on for Pratap's body.

flood_Andhra033

The rain fury in Andhra Pradesh saw several streams and rivulets overflowing in various districts. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A middle-aged man and his teenage daughter were washed away in Kondayavaripalle Vagu (stream) in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district late on Thursday night.

According to reports reaching here, Pratap from Muthirevula in Chittoor district along with his family including his daughter Vineeta (15) attended a marriage reception in Kaligiri Konda and was returning home, when the accident happened.  

Pratap and his family members were heading towards Bengaluru, when the car they were travelling in was swept away in the stream they were crossing. Following heavy rains, the stream was in spate after flash floods.  

According to villagers, who rushed to the spot following the blaring of the car horn, the driver broke open the windshield of the car and all the people in the vehicle were brought out. 

Vineeta, who was standing on top of the car, slipped and fell in the stream. Pratap, alerted by his daughter's cry for help, jumped into the stream to save her. But, both father and daughter were swept away in the stream, even as villagers tried to rescue them.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. On Friday afternoon, they fished out the body of Vineeta. A search is on for Pratap's body. Chittoor MLA A Srinvasulu and senior officials in the district went to the spot to supervise rescue operations.

