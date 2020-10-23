STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh achieves highest COVID-19 recovery rate of 95.13 per cent in country

3T strategy of ‘Tracing-Testing-Treating’ helps State top the table, says Health Commissioner; AP continues to be on top in country with 1,37,599 tests per million

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19 ,

Representational purpose (File Photo |ANI)

By ​Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In its fight against COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday achieved the highest recovery rate of 95.13 per cent.

The 3T strategy adopted by the government from the beginning has enabled the State to achieve the top position in the COVID recovery rate, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE. "We are confident that the 3T strategy of Tracing-Testing-Treating will be the most effective to improve the COVID recovery rate and so from the Day One, we have followed it. The fruits of which can be seen clearly now," he said.

Increased number of tests done per day has helped identify positive cases at an early stage or "at a time when the person was not that serious".

This further gave the doctors more time to treat the patients. "In the initial stages when we were not in a position to conduct more tests daily, the doctors used to get barely two to three or maximum four days time to treat the patients.

Also, by the time the patient used to be admitted, his or her condition would get deteriorated. But now the doctors are getting at least a week’s time to treat even those who are not serious or asymptomatic," he said.

As on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh has conducted 73,47,776 tests at the rate of 1,37,599 tests per million. The State continues to be on top of the table in tests per million for the sixth consecutive month. While the positivity rate is 10.85 per cent, the mortality rate is 0.82 per cent, which is almost half of the national mortality rate of 1.51 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh is followed by Bihar and Punjab with 94.22 and 93.18 per cent of recovery rate. Plasma therapy and sero surveillance are the other factors which he mentioned useful in achieving the highest recovery rate. 

"Though Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is now planning to exclude the plasma therapy from the course of treatment for coronavirus, it has certainly helped in treating COVID patients, which resulted in rise in the recovery rate. Whatever decision ICMR takes will surely be followed henceforth. However, the plasma therapy till date has helped Andhra Pradesh gain 95 per cent and above recovery rate," opined Bhaskar. 

Sero surveillance has indirectly helped in the process of tracing and identifying the suspects. "Through sero survey we could identify vulnerable areas where chances of positive persons might be high. This helped us decide in which areas the testing should be increased," he explained.

He also said that another reason, which is universal in nature is the age group of those who tested positive. "Majority of patients are from the age group of 16 to 45 years, which means comparatively a younger age group. This factor also can be attributed to the achievement of highest recovery rate," the Health Commissioner added.

10-day campaign to  curb COVID spread  in State launched

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched a 10-day special awareness drive to ensure that every individual follows all safety precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to focus on effective implementation of the drive in the State and educate people on precautions need to be taken to protect themselves from COVID-19.  

"We are at a stage where the number of COVID cases is declining, but we cannot be complacent," said Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar. The COVID awareness drive will be conducted in two phases -- awareness and checking and it will conclude on October 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID AP coronavirus recovery
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp