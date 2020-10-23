STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APPSC exam postponed after HC order

Published: 23rd October 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Group-I Mains (Descriptive Type) exam has been postponed following orders from the High Court. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday said the exam, scheduled for November 2 to 13, has been postponed, and the new dates will be announced on October 29, once the court’s directions are complied with.

The APPSC in December 2018 issued a notification to fill 160 Group-I posts, and the prelims were held on May 26, 2019. Some candidates approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the exam on the grounds that of the 120 questions, 51 had mistakes in translation from English to Telugu.

Some others filed a petition seeking a direction to the APPSC to prepare the merit list after removing the questions that had mistakes. They also sought postponement of the Mains exam till then.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the APPSC prepared the merit list after removing 25 questions, but there were mistakes in 26 others; and wanted the court to instruct the commission to prepare the merit list after removing these 26 too.

The counsel representing the APPSC said they sought objections from candidates after releasing the first key and the revised key, and only then was the final key released. He added that some candidates did not raise objections then, but approached the court.

