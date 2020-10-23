Kadapa EMC likely to get  big infra boost 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to expedite the infrastructure works in the Kopparthi Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) coming up in Kadapa district, the home turf of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons here on Thursday, Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said plans were afoot to develop infrastructure across 45,000 acres in the coming three years. The government is planning to complete the infrastructure works in an area of 600 acres in Kopparthi EMC in eight months.

Stating that the Centre has allowed as many as 16 mobile manufacturing companies, including Apple, to set up shop in India under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS), he said that negotiations of the State government with five companies were in an advanced stage.

The Electronics Policy will be submitted to the Chief Minister next week. It will be rolled out after getting the CM’s approval, he said. In fact, the State government held discussions with Apple Inc to convince it to set up shop in Kopparthi EMC.