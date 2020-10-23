Light to moderate rains likely

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The well-marked low-pressure area over westcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood has concentrated into a depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and lay centred about 180 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 490 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast as a deep depression between Sagar Island and Khepupara by Friday afternoon, according to IMD forecast.

However, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in the State for the next four days. As there is no cyclone warning for the Andhra coast, fishermen are not advised against venturing into the sea for fishing.