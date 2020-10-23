STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 cr for Rabi input subsidy to farmers

Published: 23rd October 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government on Thursday gave administrative sanction for disbursing input subsidy worth Rs 10.76 crore to the farmers who suffered crop damages due to unseasonal rains from February and April this year.

The farmers in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains during the Rabi season. 

Crops cultivated in 7,757.4448 hectares have suffered more than 33 per cent damages as per State Disaster Response Fund norms. The Special Commissioner of Agriculture submitted a detailed report and consolidated proposals for the input subsidy in June 2020 and the Finance department issued an order for  releasing Rs 10.76 crore on October 14.

Disaster Management principal secretary V Usha Rani, in a Government Order, asked the Special Commissioner of Agriculture to submit the list of beneficiaries to the CEO, RTGS department, for purification of beneficiaries’ details. 

