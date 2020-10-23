STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why have official residence in both AP and TS, court asks SEC

Expressing dismay over the SEC’s official residence in Hyderabad, he asked the reason for it.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday rapped State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, questioning how he could have an official residence in Hyderabad and the need for two such residences, one each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Justice B Devanand, who resumed hearing on the SEC’s plea to direct the government to cooperate with him in conducting panchayat elections and sanction Rs 40 lakh, reserved orders, but not before posing some tough questions. Expressing dismay over the SEC’s official residence in Hyderabad, he asked the reason for it.

When informed that the SEC was supposed to work from Vijayawada, Justice Devanand sought to know how much was being incurred on the SEC’s official residences in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Reminding that it was public money, he observed that taxpayers’ money is being misused.

He also pointed at the `5.61 crore due to lawyers from the EC, and remarked that it was unfortunate to spend taxpayers’ money this way. Earlier, as per the court directions, the SEC filed an additional affidavit explaining what kind of cooperation he needs from the government with the main focus being on funds due from the government.

He also explained in his affidavit that a lot of money was due to be paid to the lawyers besides filling up of vacancies in the commission. As the hearing resumed, Nimmagadda’s lawyer DV Sitharama Murthy informed the court of criminal cases filed against some SEC staff members. However, Justice Devanand interjected and asked him what the connection was between the instant petition and his arguments. 

‘SEC never asked govt what exactly he needed’

When the judge asked him when the SEC asked the government to fill vacancies, the advocate couldn’t give a convincing reply. Justice Devanand, who perused the affidavit and bills enclosed to it, asked about the latter and was informed that they pertain to outstanding lawyers’ fee.

During the arguments, government advocate C Suman informed the court that the SEC had never asked the government what exactly he needed. He never brought to the government’s notice the issue of vacancies and had merely sought Rs 40 lakh which was promptly paid, he explained.

Reiterating that the government was ready to cooperate, he further submitted that earlier this January, Rs 95 crore was released to the SEC for MPTC, ZPTC elections, and Rs 9.52 crore was released in June last year. In total, Rs 117 crore was released for the conduct of elections, Suman informed the court, adding that had the SEC informed them about vacancies, appropriate steps could have been taken.

'Taxpayers' money is being misused'
The court sought to know how much was being incurred on the SEC’s official residences in Vijayawada and Hyder-abad, and said taxpayers’ money is being misused

'SEC didn't bring up issue of vacancies'
Govt advocate C Suman told the court the SEC didn’t bring to the govt’s notice the issue of vacancies, and merely sought `40 lakh, which was promptly paid

