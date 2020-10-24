STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu terms Lokesh charges ‘irresponsible’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has lashed out at TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for the latter’s remarks against the State government.

Published: 24th October 2020

Kurasala Kannababu (Kakinada Rural)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has lashed out at TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for the latter’s remarks against the State government. He said Lokesh has no right to speak on the issue as he and his father are not available to people in the first place.

Speaking to mediapersons after the SLBC meeting on Friday, the minister said that the Chief Minister was regularly reviewing the flood situation and all steps were being taken to provide relief to the flood-affected people.

“Every affected family was being provided with food, medicines and essential commodities. All the ministers, officials and YSRP MLAs were touring the affected-areas for the past 20 days and providing relief to the people,” he observed.Jagan was monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

There is no sense in what Naidu and Lokesh were saying from their hideout in Hyderabad for the past eight months, he said, while describing Lokeh’s comments as “irresponsible”. “He should know the difference between floods and heavy rains first,” the minister said.  

Stating that Amaravati was not notified in the name of anybody and the Dalits and the poor have every right to seek lands in the region, he said the government would not remain quiet if anybody tries to boss over the weaker sections. Soon after the BC Corporations were announced  by the government, Naidu had announced politburo and other party posts to the BCs, he observed. 

