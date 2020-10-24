STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Over 80,000 Covid samples tested in a day

Total recoveries in State increase to 7,62,419; number of active cases comes down to 31,721

Published: 24th October 2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 3,765 new cases of coronavirus in a day, which took its total count to 8,00,684. Overall recoveries increased to 7,62,419 lakh as 4,281 more patients were cured on Friday. With the death of 20 more patients, the Covid-19 toll in the State rose to 6,544. 

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State, with 31,721 active cases (as on Friday evening), has so far tested 74,28,014 samples, including 80,238 in the 24 hours. 
Apart from West Godavari and Guntur, which reported 532 and 523 new cases, the daily spike in infections in other districts was less than 500. 

While another 475 and 460 people tested positive in East Godavari and Krishna, the figure in Kurnool was only 69. The caseload is highest in East Godavari (1,12,661), followed by West Godavari (81,784), Chittoor (75,690), Guntur (64,372) and Anantapur (63,459). Five districts have reported over 60,000 cases in the State. 

Among the 20 new casualties, Guntur reported four deaths, Kadapa and Krishna three each, Anantapur, Chittoor and East Godavari two each, and Kurnool, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Nellore, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts reported no deaths. Chittoor, with a total of 756 Covid deaths, leads the table, followed by Guntur (602), East Godavari (597), Prakasam (566), Anantapur (545) and Krishna (542).

