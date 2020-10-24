Lend liberally to farmers, Jagan tells banks 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining the importance being given to agriculture, farmers’ welfare and other welfare initiatives in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the bankers to cooperate with the government and lend liberally. He was speaking at the 212nd State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting held through a videoconference on Friday. The Chief Minister appreciated the cooperation of the banks during the Covid crisis.

Pointing out that nearly 62 per cent of people in Andhra Pradesh are dependent on the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the State’s economy, he said various schemes are being implemented in the sector. “Under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme, every farmer is being provided Rs 13,500 per year in three instalments,” the Chief Minister said. Further, 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), which act as one-stop centres to meet almost all needs of the farmers and e-cropping, based on which crop insurance is provided, have been introduced.

“While issuing crop loans, bankers should check if the farmers have e-cropping certificates to ensure transparency,” Jagan suggested. The Chief Minister pointed out that for the 2020-21 Kharif, the loan target was Rs 72,237 crore, but only Rs 62,650 crore, that is 83.27 per cent, was issued — Rs 3,000 crore less than last Kharif. He informed the bankers that utilising Rs 3,200 crore price stabilisation funds, the government took up market intervention to help the distressed farmers last fiscal and this fiscal, Rs 3,500 crore was allocated for the purpose.

He elaborated on the proposed warehouses at village level and cold storages at mandal and village-level and Janata Bazaars and sought bankers help for executing the schemes effectively. He spoke about revamping of government schools under Nadu-Nedu, for which Rs 4,000 crore will be spent in the first phase, Rs 4,500 crore in the second phase and Rs 3,500 crore in the third phase. The proposed village clinics will act as YSR Aarogyasri referrals. He also explained the revamping of government hospitals under Nadu Nedu and construction of 16 additional teaching hospitals in next three years at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore. “From next month, Jaganna Thodu scheme will be implemented and already YSR Cheyutha has been launched,” he said and elaborated on the YSR Aasara scheme.

Loan plan

Officials said that the loan target has increased by 9.78 per cent for 2020-21, at Rs 2,51,600 crore, compared to the previous year. Of the total loan target, the government aims at lending Rs 1,28,660 crore to the agriculture sector, an increase of 11.9 per cent over the previous year, and Rs 39,600 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — 10 per cent more than last year.

For the priority sector, the State government intends to spend Rs 1,87,550 crore, a 10.88 per cent increase from last year, and Rs 64,050 crore in the non-priority sector, an increase of 6.75 per cent. The officials said that the government had decided to provide Rs 2,29,200 crore as loans during 2019-20, of which Rs 2,27,882 crore has been issued, achieving 99.42 per cent target.

G Rajkiran Rai, SLBC president and MD of Union Bank of India, hailed the government initiatives for ensuring financial progress among small-scale traders and craftsmen. He said the banks were ready to come forward to help the agriculture and allied sectors.Ministers Mekapati Gautham Reddy, K Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and SLBC convenor Brahmananda Reddy attended.