56 BC sub castes corporations: PMK founder Ramadoss all praise for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)founder S Ramadoss hailed the decision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to set up separate corporations for 56 BC sub castes.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Ramadoss also congratulated the former for allotting women chairpersons to 29 of them in accordance with the 50 per cent reservation to women, and at the same time appointing 12 directors to each corporation representing 13 districts.

“I appreciate the fact that you have taken a right decision at the right time to uphold social justice and ensure social development,” he said in the letter.

The PMK founder said at the time when in the name of progressive thinking and in the cultural setting of pseudo political decency, where the caste is seen as a symbol of regressiveness, AP CM saw caste as the foundation of social justice and as an indicator of development.

Conferring the title of “AP’s Guardian of Social Justice’ on Jagan, PMK leader said “The policy decision to make Andhra Pradesh as an alcohol free state by 2023, is highly commendable.”