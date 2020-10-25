STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture crops in 17,030 hectares damaged in recent rains in Andhra Pradesh

In all, 3,164 flood-hit victims in 16 mandals were shifted to the 45 rehabilitation centres set up across the district and Rs 500 was provided as immediate compensation for them.

Published: 25th October 2020 10:32 AM

Flood

As many as 55 houses were damaged badly, four were partially damaged and 297 thatched huts were completely damaged. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The incessant rains that lashed the district recently has damaged 17,030.4 hectares of agriculture crops including paddy, cotton, black gram, maize, sugarcane, groundnut and other crops, said District Collector A Md Imtiaz. 

He, along with Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Sub-Collector HM Dhyanchandra and other officials, conducted a whirlwind tour in various parts of the district to enumerate crop loss due to recent heavy rains in the district.

Imtiaz said that the agriculture department and officials concerned have enumerated the losses incurred to agriculture and horticulture crops in the district. Horticulture crops including plantain, turmeric, mirchi, vegetables, betel leaf and various fruits were damaged in 6,642.70 hectares.

A team of horticulture and agriculture experts from YSR Horticulture University will visit the damaged agriculture fields and offer tips for farmers, he said, adding that a list of rain-affected farmers will be put on display at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras to provide compensation on behalf of the government.

In all, 3,164 flood-hit victims in 16 mandals were shifted to the 45 rehabilitation centres set up across the district and Rs 500 was provided as immediate compensation for them. As many as 55 houses were damaged badly, four were partially damaged and 297 thatched huts were completely damaged. A report has been sent to the State government seeking compensation for them, the Collector added.

