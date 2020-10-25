Brahmotsavams end with Chakrasnanam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded with Chakrasnanam here on Saturday.

In tune with the Covid-19 norms, priests ceremoniously performed Chakrasnanam to the idol of Chakrathalwar at a makeshift water tank near Aina Mahal inside the temple signalling the conclusion of the nine-day festival.

The priests also performed Snapana Thirumanjanam to Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi.

​Earlier, the processional deities were taken out in a pallaki vahanam at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam. Later in the night, Bangaru Tiruchi Utsavam was performed.