Central team to visit Andhra Pradesh to assess flood damage in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An inter-ministerial team of the Centre will soon be visiting Andhra Pradesh for the detailed assessment of damage to crops and property during the recent floods. The team will recommend allocation of additional funds and whether the disaster can be considered ‘severe’ in nature.

According to a communication to the Commissioner for Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh from Ministry of Home Affairs (Disaster Management division), Rakesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will lead the team consisting of representatives from six departments — agriculture, finance (department of expenditure), Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources), Power, Road Transport and Highways and Rural Development.

The secretaries of all the six departments have been asked to provide details of allocation, release of funds and expenditure incurred during 2016-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, under various schemes, progress implemented by the respective ministries and departments in Andhra Pradesh.

The State government was asked to file copies of the final memorandum as per guidelines circulated by the Ministry, showing sector-wise damage caused by the floods during 2020 with due justification of requirement of funds.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to send a Central team to Andhra Pradesh to enumerate the losses in the State caused by torrential rains and floods, while seeking Rs 1,000 crore as immediate flood relief. A senior official said the schedule of the central team’s visit is yet to be finalised and a clarity will emerge on Monday.