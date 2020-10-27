STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt making unnecessary issue over Polavaram: BJP

The  State government is only executing the project, he pointed out.  

Polavaram project

Polavaram project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Somu Veerraju on Monday said that ruling YSRC was making an unnecessary issue on the Polavaram project and maintained that BJP will keep an equal distance from both the YSRC and TDP. Speaking to mediapersons, Veerraju said there should not be any apprehension about Polavaram as the Centre will keep its promise of 100 per cent funding of the project. The  State government is only executing the project, he pointed out.  

Stating that he has information about the status of the project, which he got through RTI,  Veerraju said “Earlier it was Naidu, now it is Jagan. Both the parties are playing politics over Polavaram for contracts and commissions. The BJP is determined to fund and complete the project,” he asserted. 

According to the reply provided by officials under RTI, revised cost of Polavaram project is Rs 29,027.95 crore at 2013-14 price level and Rs 47,725.74 crore at 2017-18 price level. It was made clear by the Centre as per a memorandum of ministry of finance on September 30, 2016, that only the cost of the irrigation component will be fully reimbursed, he explained.  He also warned that the BJP will expose corruption in the implementation of 21 Central schemes in AP. 

