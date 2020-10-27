Kadapa steel plant works to be expedited 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to expedite the works pertaining to Kadapa Steel Plant and shortlist the company to execute the project at the earliest.

Taking stock of the progress in Kadapa Steel Plant and Kopparthy Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kadapa district, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of both the projects and asked officials to intensify their efforts.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that seven companies expressed interest in executing the Kadapa Steel Plant project and explained the details of the negotiations with those companies. They said after perusing the proposals from the companies, one company will be shortlisted for executing the project. It will take at least another seven weeks for the process to complete and 3-4 weeks later, the works will commence, they said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to wrap up the selection process at the earliest, so that the works on the project can be started. “If there are any official proceedings pertaining to the entire process before receiving the proposals, complete them in 4-5 days.

As it is meant for providing employment to scores of people in the drought-prone region, the works should commence at the earliest,” the Chief Minister stressed. Later, officials informed him about the progress of EMC in Kopparthy and said Dixon Company has come forward to set up units with an investment of `300 crore and is likely to increase the quantum of investments. Jagan asked the officials to develop Kopparthy EMC in a way that it would attract more investments and create 30,000 jobs. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy and top officials were present.