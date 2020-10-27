STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mandatory COVID-19 education for teachers, students of Andhra: Minister

The state government has decided mandatory Covid-19 education for teachers before schools reopen, and students once the schools start functioning from November 2. 

Students were thermal screened before attending EAMCET exam in Telangana. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government has decided mandatory COVID-19 education for teachers before schools reopen, and students once the schools start functioning from November 2. Giving further details, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday told TNIE that the classes will be conducted in two phases.

“Teachers will be educated over video calls by district medical and health officers. When schools start, the teachers will conduct a 10-minute session every day to teach students the importance of wearing masks, using gloves and sanitation in the time of a pandemic.” 

The students will also be distributed pamphlets, and banners, hoardings and paintings will be set up in schools to spread awareness on the coronavirus. “The purpose of conducting classes and giving out pamphlets is also to educate the students’ families and neighbours as kids are one of the best medium to spread awareness,”  Suresh added. 

Also, primary health centres (PHCs) located near schools will be put on alert. “Although we have asked the schools to set up isolation rooms, there are some that cannot make the necessary arrangements. In such cases, isolation rooms will be set up in the nearest PHCs,” the minister said, adding an ambulance will be stationed with a driver and a doctor in every cluster of schools.

