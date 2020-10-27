Mangalagiri MLA suffers crop loss due to fake seeds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who cultivated paddy in his agricultre fields at Phirangipuram, was shocked to find that 20 per cent of the paddy he has cultivated did not yield due to spurious seeds.

He had purchased the seeds from AP Seeds Corporation. The seeds he purchased were mixed with spurious ones as it was evident from the crop loss. Posting the photos and the matter on his Facebook account, the MLA took the issue to the notice of the district agriculture department, AP Seeds Corporation and Agriculture University officials.

He also submitted the bills of the seeds he had purchased as evidence. On Monday, a team of officials from Agriculture University and the agriculture department visited the fields of the MLA and inspected the crop. They will submit a report to the government on Tuesday.

