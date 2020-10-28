STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB raids expose graft in town planning office in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

During the inspection, the ACB officials found several irregularities in issue of building plan approvals and poor maintenance of registers. 

Published: 28th October 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at the town planning office located at Machilipatnam municipal corporation. 

During the inspection, the ACB officials found several irregularities in issue of building plan approvals and poor maintenance of registers. 

ACB Additional SP Maheshwara Rao said that they conducted surprise checks as they received complaints of alleged corruption by officials. 

The ACB sleuths reached the office around 9 am and conducted inspections till evening. The officials seized some documents and also found unaccounted cash of over Rs 16,000 with 10 employees. 

“A detailed report will be submitted on the irregularities to the ACB Director General after which either departmental or criminal action will be initiated against the tainted officials,” the ACB Additional SP said. 
The town planning wing officials were also unable to give proper explanation for keeping several building plan approvals pending for a long time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB Machilipatnam
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp