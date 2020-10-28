ACB raids expose graft in town planning office in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at the town planning office located at Machilipatnam municipal corporation.

During the inspection, the ACB officials found several irregularities in issue of building plan approvals and poor maintenance of registers.

ACB Additional SP Maheshwara Rao said that they conducted surprise checks as they received complaints of alleged corruption by officials.

The ACB sleuths reached the office around 9 am and conducted inspections till evening. The officials seized some documents and also found unaccounted cash of over Rs 16,000 with 10 employees.

“A detailed report will be submitted on the irregularities to the ACB Director General after which either departmental or criminal action will be initiated against the tainted officials,” the ACB Additional SP said.

The town planning wing officials were also unable to give proper explanation for keeping several building plan approvals pending for a long time.