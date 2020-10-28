COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 4,352 recoveries against 2,901 new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,11,825 as 2,901 infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the total number of recoveries improved to 7,77,900 as another 4,352 patients were cured and discharged from Covid-19 hospitals across the state, leaving 27,300 active cases. With 19 more casualties, the coronavirus toll increased to 6,625.

The bulletin said the state, which conducted another 74,757 tests—including 41,880 rapid antigen tests—in a day, has so far tested 76,96,653 samples.Out of the 13 districts, only West Godavari reported over 500 new cases; East Godavari (464), Krishna (411) and Guntur (385) took the next three spots. Kurnool district reported the least number of new cases (55) in the 24 hours.

In all, four districts—Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram—reported a spike of less than 100.

East Godavari, where till now 1,14,137 people have tested positive for the virus, tops the list of overall cases, followed by West Godavari (83,779), Chittoor (77,121), Guntur (65,731) and Anantapur (63,872).

The caseload in Krishna is the lowest (37,633). Meanwhile, Nellore district has the least number of active cases (262), followed by Vizianagaram (345) and Kurnool district (519).

The highest number of active cases are in East Godavari district (4,931), West Godavari (3,923), Guntur (3,588) and Krishna (3,312).

Among the 19 new casualties, Kadapa accounted for four, Chittoor and Krishna reported three each, East Godavari and Prakasam two each, and Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each.

No deaths were reported from Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on Tuesday. Chittoor, which has so far registered 772 Covid-19 deaths, leads the table followed by Guntur (610), East Godavari (605), Prakasam (569), Krishna (554) and Anantapur (552).