STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 4,352 recoveries against 2,901 new infections

Andhra Pradesh tests 76.96 lakh samples in total; in terms of active cases, Nellore district has the lowest 262

Published: 28th October 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Antibodies, COVID 19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,11,825 as 2,901 infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. 

According to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the total number of recoveries improved to 7,77,900 as another 4,352 patients were cured and discharged from Covid-19 hospitals across the state, leaving 27,300 active cases. With 19 more casualties, the coronavirus toll increased to 6,625. 

The bulletin said the state, which conducted another 74,757 tests—including 41,880 rapid antigen tests—in a day, has so far tested 76,96,653 samples.Out of the 13 districts, only West Godavari reported over 500 new cases; East Godavari (464), Krishna (411) and Guntur (385) took the next three spots. Kurnool district reported the least number of new cases (55) in the 24 hours.

In all, four districts—Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram—reported a spike of less than 100. 

East Godavari, where till now 1,14,137 people have tested positive for the virus, tops the list of overall cases, followed by West Godavari (83,779), Chittoor (77,121), Guntur (65,731) and Anantapur (63,872).

The caseload in Krishna is the lowest (37,633). Meanwhile, Nellore district has the least number of active cases (262), followed by Vizianagaram (345) and Kurnool district (519).

The highest number of active cases are in East Godavari district (4,931), West Godavari (3,923), Guntur (3,588) and Krishna (3,312).  

Among the 19 new casualties, Kadapa accounted for four, Chittoor and Krishna reported three each, East Godavari and Prakasam two each, and Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each.

No deaths were reported from Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on Tuesday. Chittoor, which has so far registered 772 Covid-19 deaths, leads the table followed by Guntur (610), East Godavari (605), Prakasam (569), Krishna (554) and Anantapur (552). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp