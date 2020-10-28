Results of Andhra Pradesh village/ward secretariat exams out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the results of the exams held for filling the vacancies in Village/Ward Secretariats.

After introducing the Village/Ward Secretariat System about a year ago with the objective to deliver the benefits of government schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries, the government recruited 1,10,520 candidates last year and conducted 14 types of examinations for filling 16,208 vacancies in 13 departments of Village/Ward Secretariats from September 20 to 26.

Out of the 10.58 lakh candidates applied for the exams, 7.69 lakh have qualified.

Qualifying marks in the district level will be decided by the district selection committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector according to the number of vacant posts.

District Collectors will prepare the merit list following the rule of reservation and roster and send provisional letters to the selected candidates.

Selected candidates should upload their original certificates on the website and attend the certificate verification on the dates informed by the District Collectors.

