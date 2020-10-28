STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rythu Bharosa Kendras to procure produce directly from farmers now    

The department has been asked to provide information on RBK-wise crops to all the procurement agencies. 

Published: 28th October 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In tune with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision, the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKS) are all set to emerge as the one-stop solution for the farmers, be it purchasing seeds and pesticides or selling their produce.

The State government on Tuesday issued orders designating RBKs as procurement centres for all the agricultural commodities,  including horticulture crops, to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers. 

The AP Civil Supplies Corporation, Markfed, Oilfed and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will coordinate with the agriculture department to ensure that the procurement is taken up to benefit farmers.   

Around 62 per cent of the State’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. To extend various services to the farmers, including farm advisories, quality farm inputs, the State government had set up 10,641 Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), linking them with village secretariats.  

“The RBKs will also function as procurement centres in the future,” the Chief Minister had said during the launch of RBKs on May 30, 2020, marking the first anniversary of his government. Today, nearly five months after his announcement, orders were issued making RBKs procurement centres.

The department of agriculture is the nodal agency for registering all crops being cultivated by farmers in the state, season-wise, in e-crop application. Village Agriculture Assistant/Village Horticulture Assistant/ Village Sericulture Assistant will register actual cultivator-wise, crop-wise details along with the variety and date of sowing of all the crops.

This data will now be the single source of information for all MSP procurement operations being carried by the government agencies. 

The department has been asked to provide information on RBK-wise crops to all the procurement agencies. 

In the Order issued, special chief secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah asked the stakeholder departments to organise extensive awareness on FAQ norms at RBK level and said procurement agencies concerned should prepare short videos on FAQ norms of the produce they are intended to procure on MSP. RBKs will play these videos for sensitising the farmers.

Further, the stakeholder departments were also asked to coordinate with the procurement departments to organise farmers’ registration, generation of coupons and distribution to the farmers at RBKs only and procurement should be done at farm gate level by the procurement agencies with advance intimation to the farmers concerned.

One-stop centre 10,641  

  • RBKs in the State 

  • 62 per cent of State’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and associated activities 

  • Department of Civil Supplies, Markfed, Oilfed and CCI will be coordinating with the agriculture department to ensure that the procurement operations are taken up to benefit farmers   

  • Terms of payments towards the procurement of the produce from the farmers will be publicised at RBKs by the procurement agencies 

  • RBKs will also display the list of farmers from whom they have procured and payment made 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Bharosa Kendras Andhra Pradesh farmers
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp