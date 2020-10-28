STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati's 'National Sanskrit University' online courses evoke positive response from students

As many as 414 students from India and abroad have evinced interest in pursuing the NSU online courses so far.

Published: 28th October 2020

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The online certificate courses introduced by the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati have evoked a good response from students.

The foreign students who applied for the courses, hail from Sri Lanka, Australia, Singapore, USA and Arab countries. 

It may be noted here that the Government of India released a gazette notification on March 25 this year, upgrading Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP), Tirupati, as National Sanskrit University (Central University).  The NSU conducted Sanskrit and Yoga courses in 19 streams through online from April 5 to May 17 this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanskrit University to offer several diploma and certificate programmes

Around 3,000 candidates, including those from the UK, USA, Singapore, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka and other countries, pursued the courses. Responding to an appeal by the candidates to continue the online courses, the NSU has come up with 22 certificate programmes of three months duration. 
As many as 1,927 candidates enrolled themselves for the certificate courses held from  June to August. The candidates who pursued the courses, include IT professionals, Chartered Accountants, judicial and administrative staff. The NSU also conducted a special programme Bala Gokulam of one month duration in July for high school students. In all, 54 students from 14 countries attended the programme. 

“We are going to introduce certificate programmes in Samskrita Vinodah, Research Methodology in Sanskrit Education, Yoga and Stress Management and Indian Mathematics this academic year. Students and people from different professions can pursue the courses,” said NSU Vice-Chancellor V Muralidhara Sarma. The university will offer study material to students in the form of PPTs. The e-content for the certificate programmes will be provided to students free of cost.

NSU courses 

The National Sanskrit University (NSU) has invited applications from students for various diploma and certificate programmes for the academic year 2020-21.  

They include Advanced Diploma Programme in Sanskrit Satiya (one year), Diploma Programme in Functional Sanskrit (one year), Diploma Programme in Vykarana Shastra Pravesh (one year), Certificate Programme in Karaka (6 months), Certificate Programme in Vyakarana Shastra Pravesha (6 months), Certificate Programme in Functional Sanskrit (6 months), Certificate Programme in Functional Jyotisha (6 months), Certificate Programme in Vaastu (6 months), Certificate Programme in Nyaya (6 months), Certificate Programme in Traditional Kriya Yoga (6 months) and Certificate Programme in Manodharma Sangeetham (6 months). 

