Active Covid cases brought under 27,000 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 2,949 cases were added to the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which took the total number of infections to 8.14 lakh. With per day recoveries remaining on the higher side, active cases in the state have been brought under 27,000. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 77,028 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, of which 2,949 returned positive.

Four districts contributed to more than half of the new cases with West Godavari reporting the highest 492 infections, followed by Krishna (451), Guntur (421) and East Godavari (417). Five districts recorded less than 100 cases; the one-day spike in Kurnool was the lowest at 32.

With the fresh additions, the cumulative tally in West Godavari went past the 84,000-mark, while in Anantapur it crossed 64,000. Guntur and Krishna districts have registered over 66,000 and 38,000 cases in total.

On a brighter note, the recovery of another 3,609 patients from the disease pushed the overall recoveries to 7.81 lakh, leaving 26,622 active cases. Four districts having less than 1,000 active cases with Nellore being the lowest (288).

East Godavari, the only district to have a caseload of over one lakh, has the highest number of active cases (over 4,800). Meanwhile, 18 more deaths arising out of coronavirus took the toll to 6,643. Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari saw three fresh fatalities each, Chittoor and East Godavari two each and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each.