STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases brought under 27,000 in Andhra Pradesh

2,949 new infections emerge out of 77,028 tests conducted in a day; 3,609 more patients recover.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Another 2,949 cases were added to the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which took the total number of infections to 8.14 lakh. With per day recoveries remaining on the higher side, active cases in the state have been brought under 27,000. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 77,028 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, of which 2,949 returned positive.

Four districts contributed to more than half of the new cases with West Godavari reporting the highest 492 infections, followed by Krishna (451), Guntur (421) and East Godavari (417). Five districts recorded less than 100 cases; the one-day spike in Kurnool was the lowest at 32.

With the fresh additions, the cumulative tally in West Godavari went past the 84,000-mark, while in Anantapur it crossed 64,000. Guntur and Krishna districts have registered over 66,000 and 38,000 cases in total.

On a brighter note, the recovery of another 3,609 patients from the disease pushed the overall recoveries to 7.81 lakh, leaving 26,622 active cases. Four districts having less than 1,000 active cases with Nellore being the lowest (288).

East Godavari, the only district to have a caseload of over one lakh, has the highest number of active cases (over 4,800). Meanwhile, 18 more deaths arising out of coronavirus took the toll to 6,643. Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari saw three fresh fatalities each, Chittoor and East Godavari two each and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp