Andhra Pradesh police win 48 SKOCH awards for use of tech, outstanding performance

The Andhra Pradesh police have bagged 48 of the 83 SKOCH Order of Merit - 2020 Edition Awards for their outstanding performance in various areas of policing.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh police have bagged 48 of the 83 SKOCH Order of Merit - 2020 Edition Awards for their outstanding performance in various areas of policing.    The AP police also won two gold and 11 silver awards at the 67th SKOCH Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

Elated over the performance of the State police, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said of the 48 awards, the district units received 20 in individual areas of policing, 24 awards by the Police Headquarters, comprising technical services, communication, welfare and Law and Order, and four awards by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). 

Along with AP, Kerala received nine awards, followed by  Maharashtra and West Bengal with four awards each. “So far, the AP police have received 85 national level awards and stood first in the country in using technology widely in policing. We got the best system in police and our men at ground level are improving their skills to adapt to the new emerging technologies,” the DGP said. 

Andhra police bag 85 national awards

The 85 national awards are testimonials to the commitment of police towards improving and creating safe environs in the State and we are proud of the unprecedented achievement and recognition on national stage,” the DGP added. While the APCID received four awards for Operation Muskaan, Covid-19, e - Rakshabandhan, e-Nirdesha and APCID 4S4U, the Police Headquarters got the awards for best practices of family welfare desk, automated vehicle alert system, e-DSR, home quarantine mobile application, e-hunt, Disha police stations and mobile application, Mahila Mitra and other initiatives.

Vijayawada city police received three awards for Cybercrime management, Covid-19 emergency response team and integrated crime prevention and monitoring with emergency response solution. Krishna police bagged the award for their initiative ‘Parivarthana’ which transformed lives of more than 500 families. Expressing happiness, Sawang said the awards are the benchmark of best practices in the field of technology and innovation towards effective and efficient public service delivery bringing in transformation and change in the society. “We brought in a system where one can lodge his complaint through his mobile phone by using AP Police Seva app and get his grievance addressed. In the coming days, we will bring out more initiatives for the safety of vulnerable sections,” the DGP said.

Health dept bags award for Covid-19 handling
The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare has received SKOCH Award 2020 for the impeccable work done during Covid-19 pandemic. The Health Department got SKOCH Award in ‘Covid-19 – Digital Handling’.

