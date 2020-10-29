STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BRAU to launch courses in fisheries, dairy tech next year

The courses are expected to benefit the youth since more than 80 per cent of the population in the district depends on agriculture and its allied sectors.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:   Keeping in view the rising demand for job-oriented technical courses, Dr BR Ambedkar University (BRAU), located in Etcherla of Srikakulam, will be introducing Bachelor of Vocational Studies (BVoc) programmes in Fisheries Science and dairy technology from the upcoming academic year. Even undergraduate degree students can apply for the proposed courses.

The courses are expected to benefit the youth since more than 80 per cent of the population in the district depends on agriculture and its allied sectors. Over one lakh people are fishermen in Srikakulam, which has the longest coastal line--stretching over 193 kilometers-- in the state. The National Skill Development Agency has given its approval to the BVoC courses to be launched in BRAU. Vice-chancellor Kuna Ramjee said the university has received the approval of the UGC for launching the vocational degree courses from the upcoming academic year.

“These programmes were proposed keeping in mind the local conditions. They are practical-oriented as theory classes will be conducted only for one year and students are required to work for the next two years. We have signed memorandums of understanding with Vijaya Dairy, and pharma and fisheries industries,” he added.

Stating that a four-year degree will also be launched at the varsity from 2021-2022, Ramjee explained, “Any student can exit from an ongoing course with certificates at the end of years. Diploma certificate will be given after completion of one year, PG diploma certificate after two years and advanced diploma certificate after three years. A degree certificate will be issued after four years.

