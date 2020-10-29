STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake Aadhaar card racket busted, 30 persons held

 The Kurnool district police on Wednesday busted a fake PAN and Aadhaar card racket and took 30 persons into custody under various police stations limits in the district.

Published: 29th October 2020 09:08 AM

Kurnool SP K Fakeerappa displaying the fake Aadhaar and PAN cards before the media at the District Police Office in Kurnool I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  The Kurnool district police on Wednesday busted a fake PAN and Aadhaar card racket and took 30 persons into custody under various police stations limits in the district. The police seized fake cards, seals, computers, laptops, scanners, printers, webcams, fingerprint scanners, mobile phones and other equipment from the accused. 

Addressing the mediapersons, Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa said that the members, taking advantage of the data changing provisions in UIDAI, allegedly registered thousands of people under various government welfare schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Nethanna Nestham among others, earning easy money.In Pathikonda, police arrested 14 persons identified as K Ramanjaneyulu, Prasad, Chandrasekhar, Ramanjaneyulu, B Veeresh, Ravi, Mallappa, Hanumantha Reddy, Hemantha Reddy, Venkatesh, Ayyanna, Ramesh, Balappa and Nagesh. 

In Nandavaram, police arrested two persons identified as Veeresh of Yemminganur and Vijayamohan Reddy of Peddakadubur. The Adoni III Town and III Town police arrested Mabasha, Satyanarayana, Md Ali and P Hussain, Aravind, Raju, Shaikshavali, Aiswarya. The Banaganapalle police arrested U Maddilety, Ch Nagaraju, Kavali Ramanajaneyulu, Appal Reddy, Amarnath Reddy, P Pulliah and V Mahendra. As per the directions of the SP, the police arrested the accused and produced them in the court. Cases were registered against the accused at various police stations on Tuesday and they were arrested on Wednesday. 

