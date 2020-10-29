STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to ensure MSP for all crops 

The officials informed that 5812 crop purchase centres have been established across the State. 

Published: 29th October 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure that no crop is purchased less than Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the payment should be completed within ten days of the purchase.During a review meeting with the officials on Comprehensive Monitory of Agriculture Price and Procurement (CMAPP) and e-marketing on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stressed that no farmer should incur any loss and instructed the officials to take immediate action on receiving any alert on farmers selling their crops below the MSP and ensure they get remunerative price. 

He stated that information about the MSP for crops should be made available at all the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) on a daily basis and directed the officials to monitor the remunerative prices of crops and review them if there is any price fall.He told officials to take required measures in procuring paddy, groundnut and cotton that were damaged in recent rains at a remunerative price and safeguard farmers. 

The officials informed that 5812 crop purchase centres have been established across the State. Discussing the setting up of multipurpose facility centres at RBKs, it was estimated that `9,093 crore is required to set-up a total of 13 facilities. They include warehouses, drying platforms, collection centres, cold rooms for storage, custom hiring centres, primary processing centres, assaying equipment, Janata Bazaars, bulk milk cooling units, cattle sheds and aqua infra in select villages, procurement centres and e-marketing facilities. 

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for providing infrastructure facilities to strengthen RBKs and said processing units and godowns are very much needed at village level and told the officials to establish them on a priority basis.The Chief Minister also stressed on strengthening the security and payment gateways along with delivery logistics and ensuring smooth transactions between buyer and seller. After placing an order, the crop should reach the buyer in 3-4 days without any hassles.

The  State has signed MoU with Amul and other companies to provide employment opportunities to women and increase their income. He stressed on the need for milk procurement from those who benefited through Cheyutha and Asara schemes and also instructed the officials to assist those women in marketing
Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Marketing Special Commissioner Pradhyumna, Special Commissioner for Agriculture Arun Kumar, Special Secretary for Marketing Y Madhusudan Reddy and Civil Supplies Commissioner were present. 

Purchasing  centres 
5812 crop purchase centres have been established across the State
1,09,24,524 metric tonnes of crops are expected to be harvested in Khariff  
What CM says 
Payment should be completed within ten days of purchase
Information about the MSP for crops should be made available at all the 10,641 RBKs on a daily basis
Procure paddy, groundnut and cotton that were damaged in recent rains at remunerative price 
Set up processing units and godowns at village level

