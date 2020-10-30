13,000 policemen infected with COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 13,000 policemen were infected with Covid-19 and around 100 died of virus in the State so far, said Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney.

She, along with DGP D Gautam Sawang, participated in the programme organised at Swaraj Maidan here on Thursday to mark the Police Commemoration Week.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawhney commended the efforts of the police personnel for discharging their duties by risking their lives.

She also recalled the efforts of the frontline warriors in the medical, sanitation and revenue departments who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

“The government will extend support to all the bereaved families. Currently, the virus spread and mortality rate are on the decline,” she said.Gautam Sawang said that the AP police are in the forefront in implementing various initiatives in the country. Highlighting the various initiatives introduced by the AP police, he said that the department has developed an application to avoid inconvenience for public to get the FIR copy.

Almost 32,000 users have downloaded the application in 29 days after its launch. This apart, 16,000 users have browsed the app to get the details of stolen vehicles and 3,000 people used it to trace the identity of their family members.

The app also helped 2,600 persons in identifying the unclaimed bodies, he said.Earlier, the police personnel gave a scintillating performance by playing the tunes of English, Hindi and Telugu music. Principal Secretary (Revenue) Usha Kumari, District Collector A Md Imtiaz, Health Commissioner K Bhaskar, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh gave away appreciation certificates to the police band troupes on the occasion. Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu and other officials were also present.