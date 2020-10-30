Now, energy schemes under Andhra Pradesh government's 'Nadu-Nedu' initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has directed all the departments to include energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes under the State government’s flagship Nadu-Nedu initiative, with an objective to promote energy-efficient measures up to village level.

She also directed the officials to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of the same as several government departments are actively strengthening infrastructure under the flagship scheme.

This effectively means that all the constructions taken up by the government departments under Nadu-Nedu will be energy efficient compliant. The chief secretary, who is also the chairperson of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), has asked all the departments to take lead in implementing energy-efficient and energy conservation measures as they would help achieve significant energy savings and monetary benefits.

According to a statement from APSECM on Thursday, the chief secretary asked energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli to organise regular meetings with departments such as housing, education, medical and health, women and child welfare, roads and buildings, industries, municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) where construction activity is underway.

“The government is expecting to reap substantial rewards from the efficient use of energy which will benefit the end-user in the form of reduced electricity bills. The Chief Secretary asked the energy department to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) measures in the construction of government buildings which will ensure huge energy savings,” the statement said. In response, special chief secretary (higher education) Satish Chandra has proposed inclusion of energy conservation as a special subject in the syllabus of the engineering and polytechnic courses.

Flue-Gas Desulphurisation Plant

The Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), which intends to undertake installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation Plant for 1X800MW unit of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Stage-V) in Vijayawada, has submitted tender documents of the same to the judicial preview committee.

The plant has been proposed in order to comply with the revised Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) norms to minimise SO2 emissions. Objections, suggestions or views can be submitted till November 5.