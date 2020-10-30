STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Undavalli urges Andhra Pradesh government to implead in Polavaram PIL pending in Supreme Court

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the former MP said the government should move ahead instead of blaming the previous TDP government on the issue.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Undavalli Arun Kumar

Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has urged the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to implead in the PIL pending in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the execution of the project completely by the Union government. 

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the former MP said the government should move ahead instead of blaming the previous TDP government on the issue.

He took exception to both ruling and opposition resorting to a blame game on the Polavaram project. 

Pointing out the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances given to the State in Parliament at the time of bifurcation with regard to Polavaram project, Undavalli demanded that BJP-led NDA government honour the same.  

“It is unfair on the part of the Centre to say that it would bear the cost of the project only at the 2014 rates,” he observed and stressed that the funds required for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) for the  Polavaram project should also be borne by the Centre.

Undavali suspected that the BJP was taking advantage of the cases against Jagan and said the latter should not allow it to happen.

“I am surprised by Jagan’s silence when the Centre has put the cost of Polavaram project at Rs 20,398 crore, instead of the revised cost of Rs 55,000 crore. He should break his silence, as the project was started by his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” the former MP said and added that the silence of the Chief Minister would only send wrong signals among the people. 

He said if Jagan is worried about the Centre taking advantage of the cases against him, he should understand those cases are personnel and that now he is the Chief Minister of the State. “He should not compromise (on the Polavaram issue).

Having cordial relations with the Centre and fearing Centre are two different issues. Since Polavaram is very important for the State, the State government should fight it out to get the project completed as assured,” he demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Supreme Court
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp