Undavalli urges Andhra Pradesh government to implead in Polavaram PIL pending in Supreme Court

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has urged the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to implead in the PIL pending in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the execution of the project completely by the Union government.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the former MP said the government should move ahead instead of blaming the previous TDP government on the issue.

He took exception to both ruling and opposition resorting to a blame game on the Polavaram project.

Pointing out the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances given to the State in Parliament at the time of bifurcation with regard to Polavaram project, Undavalli demanded that BJP-led NDA government honour the same.

“It is unfair on the part of the Centre to say that it would bear the cost of the project only at the 2014 rates,” he observed and stressed that the funds required for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) for the Polavaram project should also be borne by the Centre.

Undavali suspected that the BJP was taking advantage of the cases against Jagan and said the latter should not allow it to happen.

“I am surprised by Jagan’s silence when the Centre has put the cost of Polavaram project at Rs 20,398 crore, instead of the revised cost of Rs 55,000 crore. He should break his silence, as the project was started by his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” the former MP said and added that the silence of the Chief Minister would only send wrong signals among the people.

He said if Jagan is worried about the Centre taking advantage of the cases against him, he should understand those cases are personnel and that now he is the Chief Minister of the State. “He should not compromise (on the Polavaram issue).

Having cordial relations with the Centre and fearing Centre are two different issues. Since Polavaram is very important for the State, the State government should fight it out to get the project completed as assured,” he demanded.