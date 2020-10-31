STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh retains third place in best governed States

 Andhra Pradesh has retained its third place among the four best governed States in the country, as ranked by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) in its Public Affairs Index - 2020.

Published: 31st October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has retained its third place among the four best governed States in the country, as ranked by the Public Affairs Centre (PAC) in its Public Affairs Index - 2020.  It scored 0.531 points, but the gap between it and the first two best performing States - Kerala and Tamil Nadu - continues.

PAI is an annual report prepared on the State’s governance on three broad parameters- equity, growth and sustainability- in two categories- large States with population of more than two crore and small States with less than two crore.

According to the report, Kerala topped the list in the large States category where its PAI was 1.388, followed by Tamil Nadu and AP. Karnataka ranked fourth with PAI of 0.468.  In the small States category, Goa topped the list with PAI of 1.745, followed by Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim. 

Releasing the report, PAC Chairman K Kasturirangan said, “Real obstacles stand in the path of a fuller understanding of persistent inter-generational deprivation and loss of opportunity challenges, that appear to reproduce themselves, especially in parts of some States. The evidence that PAI generates and the insights that it provides must compel us to reflect on the economic and social transition that is underway in India; and what its implications for future development praxis might be.” 

Kerala ranks first in growth, sustainability

Explaining the report, Aparna Shrinivas, researcher of the paper, said, “States were assessed based on the data they share on public domain and what has been submitted to the Central government. It includes health, governance, children, malnutrition, women and child welfare, infrastructure, access to resources, gender equality in political and administrative participation and the Niti Aayog Report. Kerala ranked first in growth and sustainability but second in equity. For the study, 18 large States, 11 small States and seven Union Territories were assessed. 

“Since there is no platform for States to evaluate themselves, through this we are showing them the mirror of what they have done and where they have lost out. The assessment is very subjective and if there are any differences in ground, then it only means that the data put on public domain and handed over by the Centre needs to be re-checked,” Aparna said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Affairs Centre Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp