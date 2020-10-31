STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Awards reflect full freedom given to police: HM Mekathoti Sucharita

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Friday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given full freedom to the police.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita visited the Guntur Government Hospital and consoled the parents of the girl.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Friday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given full freedom to the police. The State police could bag many national awards due to freedom given to them, she claimed.Speaking after unveiling Ambedkar statue in One Town here, she said some overenthusiastic policemen handcuffed Amaravati farmers and action was initiated against them. “There is no political pressure on police now. The police have undergone stress during the previous government due to political pressure,” the Home Minister alleged. 

“The police reforms in the State are a role model for other States. The police rendered yeoman service to the society during Covid-19 lockdown,” she said and pointed out that the Chief Minister was implementing the rule of reservation in all sectors.

She inaugurated model police stations at Narsipatnam and Anakapalle. Speaking on the occasion, she said police were ahead in utilizing technology. “No accused will be spared irrespective of his/her position or status. The Chief Minister is according priority to the safety of women in the State,” she said adding that 18 Disha police stations were set up in the State. With AP Police seva app, people can avail as many as 67 services. Zero FIR was introduced in the State, the Home Minister explained. 

In a first in the country, the policemen were given weekly offs. The minister said the model police stations are on par with corporate offices. The government will focus on friendly policing in the coming days, the home minister said.Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP B Satyavati, MLA Gidiwada Amarnadh, DGP Gautam Sawang and other police officials were present.

