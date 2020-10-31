Nara Lokesh slams YSRC government for ‘ignoring’ farmers’ welfare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government, claiming that the agriculture sector was totally neglected and the farmers’ welfare was ignored. Describing government statements on flood relief as tall claims, he said flood victims in Kolleru were yet to receive the assistance. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Lokesh said the number of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa are decreasing year after year. He also blamed the YSRC government for the Centre not giving approval to the revised cost estimates of Polavaram project.

He found fault with the government announcing relief only to those houses, which were submerged more than one week. “What logic is this?” he asked. Pointing out at paddy and groundnut losses in several thousands of hectares, he wanted the government to focus on addressing the issues and not making tall claims. “In Jagan’s rule, farmers are forced to leave agriculture and take up other works,” he alleged.