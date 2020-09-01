Active coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh cases were reported, as the state’s Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. Four districts contributed 1,000 new infections each. Though recoveries have been on the higher side for the past few days, the spike of over 10,000 cases daily resulted in active cases crossing the one lakh-mark.

According to the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 56,490 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, out of which 10,004 returned positive. Along with East Godavari, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari too recorded over 1,000 new infections.

As many as 1,383 people tested positive in East Godavari in the 24 hours, followed by 1,142 in West Godavari, 1,086 in Nellore and 1,023 in Srikakulam district. Krishna district, with 159 new cases, saw the least spike. With 540 new cases, the tally in Vizianagaram district crossed 20,000; Nellore’s cumulative cases breached the 30,000-mark. With as many as 8,772 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the same period, the total recoveries climbed to 3.30 lakh, leaving 1,00,276 active cases.

Meanwhile, the death of another 85 patients in the state took the Covid toll in the state to 3,969.In the 24 hours, Nellore reported the highest number of deaths (12), followed by nine each in Chittoor and Prakasam districts; eight in Kadapa; seven each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur and West Godavari; six each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam; four in Krishna, two in Vizianagaram and one in Vizianagaram district. Chittoor district has seen most Covid deaths so far (415).