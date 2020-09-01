Andhra Pradesh sees over 10,000 cases for 6th day in a row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/BENGALURU/CHENNAI/T’PURAM : For the sixth day in a row, more than 10,000 fresh cases were reported, as Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,771 on Monday. Four districts contributed 1,000 new infections each. Though recoveries have been on the higher side for the past few days, the spike of over 10,000 cases daily resulted in active cases crossing the one lakh-mark.A total of 10,004 people tested positive on Monday. With as many as 8,772 patients getting discharged in the same period, the total recoveries climbed to 3.30 lakh, leaving 1,00,276 active cases. The death of another 85 patients took the toll to 3,969.

Slight dip as K’taka reports 6,000-plus

Covid casesAfter six days of daily Covid cases hovering around the 8,000 and 9,000-mark, Karnataka saw a slight dip in numbers with 6,495 new patients turning positive. This took the total to 3,42,423 cases. There were 113 fatalities on Monday, which took the toll to 5,702. The positivity rate among symptomatic patients was higher at 32.4 per cent as opposed to the positivity rate in asymptomatic patients which is 11.7%. However, asymptomatic patients still continue to account for a major chunk of Covid-positive cases. After 7,238 discharges, there were 87,235 active cases, of which 747 patients are in the ICU.

TN sees 5,956 cases, 91 deaths; Covid tally stands at 4,28,041 Even as Tamil Nadu reported 5,956 positive cases and 91 deaths on Monday, the Health Department specified that areas with more than three and above index Covid cases will be brought under containment zones. The State’s tally stands at 4,28,041 and toll, 7,322.

The Health Department on Monday issued new testing and quarantine protocol for air travellers.

According to the new protocol, all international travellers, who have not got a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test done within 96 hours before their arrival, will be tested. But the travellers, whose RT-PCR test report reads negative, but still show symptoms on arrival at the international terminal, will also have to undergo another test. For domestic travellers, only symptomatic persons need to get tested on arrival, while others need to undergo home quarantine for 14 days and report to the health facility if they show any symptoms.