JEE Mains: Expect staggered entry/exit, temperature checks in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains scheduled to start from Tuesday, candidates, this year, will have to follow some additional rules imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), on the suggestions of the Ministries of Home Affairs and Health, has listed a few regulations with respect to physical distancing norm to be followed by students at exam centres.

Students have been given time slots to reach their respective centres so as to ensure that there is no crowding at entry points. Generally, the candidates are asked to arrive at their allotted centres half-an-hour before commencement of the examination.

This time, they must reach during their allotted time slots beginning 8 am. Moreover, the exam will be conducted in two shifts—9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. Parents/guardians have been instructed not to wait at the centres.

“Parents should leave the premises after dropping their wards. It is better if they wait outside the premises, not in groups but separately, for picking their kids after the exam ends,” said NTA director general Dr. Vineet Joshi during a recent press meet.

He said the total number of centres across the country have been increased to 660 from 570 to ensure a minimum six-feet distance among the candidates.

Those who disagree to follow Covid-19 guidelines will not be allowed to write the examination.