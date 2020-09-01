STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam SP suspends SI, two more face action

 Continuing to crack the whip on errant police officials, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday suspended the Sub-Inspector of Dornala police station.

ONGOLE: Continuing to crack the whip on errant police officials, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday suspended the Sub-Inspector of Dornala police station. This apart, orders were also issued for departmental major penalty on two other SIs of the district. On Monday, the SP suspended Abdul Rehman as per the order of Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao following allegations of graft against him.

Based on the report sent by the SP, the Guntur Range IG issued orders for a departmental major penalty on Mallikarjuna Rao and Y Panduranga Rao. “The allegations against these two SIs are being investigated impartially and there would be a possibility of criminal action, if necessary, based on the inquiry report,’’ Kaushal said.The SP also transferred district Special Branch field level staff K Vivek Kumar of Chirala Rural, SA Rehman of Kandukur Rural and M Venkateswarlu working in Ongole Taluka Police limits. 

“They were transferred for negligence of duties, poor performance, failure of providing timely information regarding law and order and failure of reporting the misconduct of personnel in their respective police stations to the higher authorities,’’ the SP said, adding that they will be transferred to low-preference areas.
Meanwhile, the SP asked general public and media to bring it to the notice of the PCR if any personnel is involved in corrupt practices through WhatsApp No 9121102266. 

