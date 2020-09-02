AP High Court questions PIL on 2012 tribal farmers 'encounter' 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday made critical comments on the PIL filed seeking a probe into the alleged encounter of two tribal farmers in Vizag Agency.

Dealing with PIL filed by Vizag-based civil rights activist NH Akbar on the ‘encounter’ of two tribal farmers at Buradha Mamidi village in Pedabayalu mandal in 2012, the bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice J Umadevi said they will seek an explanation from the petitioner.

The bench observed that everyone is aware of the extent of Maoist activities on Vizag-Odisha borders. Though several police personnel were also killed by Maoists, why no one speaks about them, it asked. As the petitioner was not present, the hearing was adjourned to next week.