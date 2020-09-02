STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Less than one per cent mortality rate silver lining for Andhra amid rising cases

Of the 72,000 cases reported in the span of a week, 56 per cent were from rural areas, says Jawahar Reddy

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health and Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Andhra Pradesh has been recording over 10,000 Covid cases a day lately, with the toll crossing 4,000, the medical and health department said the silver lining is that mortality rate is less than one per cent.

“The focus is on reducing the mortality rate in the state. All necessary measures are being taken for the same,” KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health), said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Jawahar Reddy said while Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam have reported a rise in the death rate of Covid patients, the same in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts has declined. 

“Although 10,000 cases are getting registered every day, the death rate in the state is less than one per cent, which is lower than other high incidence states.’’ 

On the other hand, positivity rate has increased by 6.26 per cent with Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam recording major spikes in infections. However, the number of people testing positive in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram has reduced over the past few days.

In the first phase of serosurveillance in the state, it was found out that 16.7 per cent of population in Anantapur, 14.4 per cent in East Godavari, 21.7 per cent in Krishna and 8.2 per cent in Nellore were exposed to the coronavirus, he added. Citing the survey, he said more people in urban areas and containment zones were exposed to the virus.  

“The average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases is currently 30 days. In the span of a week, over 72,000 cases were reported, of which 56 per cent were from rural areas. As much as 96 per cent of the infections were reported from containment zones,” he said.

“We have set up help desks in 217 hospitals so far and answered over 14,000 calls through call centres,” added Reddy. He requested people to make use of facilities such as ‘104’ service and tele-consultation to report if they have any symptoms of the coronavirus. 

He stated that the state government will be partnering with the UNICEF for an awareness campaign on the use of masks in the time of a pandemic.

Later, Jawahar Reddy visited Covid hospitals and care centres in Vijayawada and inspected medical facilities and infrastructure there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 cases Death toll coronaviurs
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp