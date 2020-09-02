Three electrocuted while erecting banner of Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three youths, including two brothers, were electrocuted and three others suffered injuries when they were erecting a huge banner of Tollywood star and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan to celebrate the birthday of the latter which falls on Wednesday. The incident took place near Kadapalli in Santhipuram mandal of Chittoor district.

The deceased were identified as Somasekhar (30), Rajasekhar (32) and Arunachalam (28). According to reports reaching here, a few youths of Kadapalli and nearby villages decided to erect a huge cutout of actor Pawan Kalyan on account of his birthday, on Krishnagiri-Palamaneru highway in Kuppam Assembly segment. While erecting the cut out, they came in contact with a live electric wire passing over the road and at least six of them suffered electric shock.

Three others who suffered shock, Harikrishna, Pawan and Subrahmanyam, are undergoing treatment in hospital. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He announced a financial aid of `2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased on behalf of Jana Sena Party.