Two strap 101 liquor bottles to body and enter Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bootleggers are adopting innovative ways to smuggle liquor from neighbouring States into AP. On Tuesday, two persons from Telangana were caught when they tried to smuggle liquor into the State by strapping 101 liquor bottles to their body. With the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), district police and excise officials keeping a strict vigil on the borders, the bootleggers are adopting novel ways to smuggle liquor such as transporting the liquor bottles in ambulances, milk tankers and others.

Around 5 am on Tuesday, the Vissannapet excise police conducted checks at Polavaram village in Chatrai mandal near Telangana State border when they found the movement of two persons going on a motorcycle suspicious. “As the duo have strapped 101 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles (180 ml each) around their upper body with a plaster, they struggled to get down from the vehicle,” Vissannapet excise inspector JS Balaji said.

The duo were identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh from Aswaraopeta in Khammam district of Telangana. Sources said the duo, to earn easy money, decided to sell liquor in AP, as the cost of alcohol was high here. The officials seized liquor bottles and the bike. A case was registered.