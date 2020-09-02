Visakhapatnam COVID-19 patients count at 38,000 with 1,025 new cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district reported over 1,025 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 38,131. With the death of seven more persons in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 265. As many as 987 persons were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Tuesday. There are now 6,542 active cases as against 6,511 cases in the district on Monday. A total of 31,324 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment till now, according to special officer for Covid-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Tuesday.

Total clusters denotified in the district till now were 171. There are now 909 clusters, including 49 very active clusters, 60 active clusters and 629 dormant clusters. Voluntary lockdown which has been in force in Anakapalle since August 11 has been further extended for one more week from Tuesday. However, relaxation was given to shops to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, along with Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and MP NVV Satyanarayana, visited VIMS. They inspected various wards and facilities and services being provided to patients. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said on the lines of VIMS, TIMS was developed at Tirupati and AIIMS in Guntur.

He said they inspected the facilities following the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said there was a shortage of staff at the hospital and added that more staff would be recruited to meet the requirement. He appreciated VIMS director Satyavaraprasad for providing best medical treatment to patients despite shortage of staff.