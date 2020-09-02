STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam COVID-19 patients count at 38,000 with 1,025 new cases

There are now 909 clusters, including 49 very active clusters, 60 active clusters and 629 dormant clusters.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting to give samples for Covid-19 testing in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS/G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district reported over 1,025 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the total to 38,131. With the death of seven more persons in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 265. As many as 987 persons were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Tuesday. There are now 6,542 active cases as against 6,511 cases in the district on Monday. A total of 31,324 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment till now, according to special officer for Covid-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Tuesday. 

Total clusters denotified in the district till now were 171. There are now 909 clusters, including 49 very active clusters, 60 active clusters and 629 dormant clusters. Voluntary lockdown which has been in force in Anakapalle since August 11 has been further extended for one more week from Tuesday. However, relaxation was given to shops to open from 6 am to 6 pm. 

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, along with Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and MP NVV Satyanarayana, visited VIMS. They inspected various wards and facilities and services being provided to patients. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said on the lines of VIMS, TIMS was developed at Tirupati and AIIMS in Guntur.

He said they inspected the facilities following the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said there was a shortage of staff at the hospital and added that more staff would be recruited to meet the requirement. He appreciated VIMS director Satyavaraprasad for providing best medical treatment to patients despite shortage of staff. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp