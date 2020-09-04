STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister slams TDP for 2019 farmer suicides

It is YSRC government that compensated the families of those farmers who committed suicide during the TDP rule, he added.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that YSRC government is committed for the welfare of farmers and is determined to make AP zero-farmer suicide State in the country, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu held the “fault policies and neglect” of previous TDP government responsible for the death of 1,029 farmers and farmhands in 2019. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the State government has stepped in to compensate the families of those 1,029 farmers, who committed suicide in 2019 (as per NCRB report).

He slammed the TDP for holding the YSRC responsible for the farmer suicides in 2019 forgetting the fact that for the first six months, it was in power. “Instead of expressing grief, they appear to be happy to use the issue to criticise the government. The fact remains that since our government was formed, every effort is being made to make farming profitable and safe. Our efforts saw that farmers’ suicides, as determined by the three member committee, is only 33 so far in 2020,” he said. 

It is YSRC government that compensated the families of those farmers who committed suicide during the TDP rule, he added. The minister said the Chief Minister is committed to the welfare of farmers and brought many welfare schemes like Rythu Bharosa, free electricity, giving minimum support price and many more. According to him, `10,200 crore has been credited to the accounts of 40.45 lakh farmers. 

Bumper yield expected 
Previous year, there was a bumper yield and food grain production touched 182 lakh metric tonnes. Kurasala Kannababu said with timely and surplus rainfall in the current crop season, they expect a good yield this year also. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC TDP farmer suicide Kurasala Kannababu Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp