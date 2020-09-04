STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete mapping of 40,000 patients, Guntur Ccollector tells officials

They were also asked to issue notifications to fill vacant posts of doctor, nurses and sanitation staff in the district.

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar (Photo | ap.gov.in)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even as more relaxations have been introduced in view of the phase four of ‘Unlock’, strict lockdown restrictions would continue in containment zones till September 30, said Guntur collector I Samuel Anand Kumar. “There shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods. Social, religious and political congregations will be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21,” he said on Thursday. 

Also, he directed nodal officers to complete mapping of positive cases. In a review meeting, Anand Kumar observed that mapping of 40,044 patients was yet to be completed. “There is a lack of proper supervision in the containment zones. All primary and secondary contacts must be traced and tested in 72 hours. There are 9,583 patients who are yet to undergo triaging.”   

Allot Covid patients to Aarogyasri and non-Aarogyasri hospitals in the ratio of 1:1 in view of the rising number of infections; appoint a doctor and a surveillance team for every three-four wards, the officials were told. 

They were also asked to issue notifications to fill vacant posts of doctor, nurses and sanitation staff in the district. Civic officials were asked to conduct test on pensioners too. Guntur district reported 805 new cases on Thursday, which took the overall count to 38,083. 

