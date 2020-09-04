Non-Resident Opposition leader, says YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Non-Resident Leader of the Opposition”, YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad slammed the former for visiting the State out of political compulsions and his studied indifference shown during COVID-19. Addressing media on Thursday, he alleged, “Naidu is an irresponsible Leader of the Opposition, residing outside the State and coming to AP only to console party leaders K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra who were released on bail.”

Naidu did not move out of his Hyderabad home for six months, made no efforts to console people during COVID-19, he said. Naidu did not visit the State when over 10 people died in Vizag gas leak and 11 patients died in hotel Swarna Palace fire mishap.