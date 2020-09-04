STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Non-Resident Opposition leader, says YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad

Naidu did not visit the State when over 10 people died in Vizag gas leak and 11 patients died in hotel Swarna Palace fire mishap. 

Published: 04th September 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Non-Resident Leader of the Opposition”, YSRC MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad slammed the former for visiting the State out of political compulsions and his studied indifference shown during COVID-19.  Addressing media on Thursday, he alleged, “Naidu is an irresponsible Leader of the Opposition, residing outside the State and coming to AP only to console party leaders K Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra who were released on bail.”

Naidu did not move out of his Hyderabad home for six months, made no efforts to console people during COVID-19, he said. Naidu did not visit the State when over 10 people died in Vizag gas leak and 11 patients died in hotel Swarna Palace fire mishap. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vasantha Krishna Prasad Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp