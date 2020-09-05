29 SIs shuffled in Prakasam 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Taking action against corrupt officers, SP Siddharth Kaushal has issued transfer orders to 29 SIs, including three SHOs who were recently sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

Holding a crime review meeting through a videoconference from the district police office, the SP directed police officials to take all steps to curb supply of cannabis, illicit liquor transportation, transport of sand and Gutkha in Prakasam.

The SP also gave directions on law and order maintenance, pending NBWs implementation, and road safety measures in the district.