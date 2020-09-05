Dalit tonsuring case: Big Boss star Nutan Naidu held in Udupi for impersonation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Film producer and housemate of Big Boss season 1 Telugu version, Nutan Naidu against whom a case under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2018 was filed following tonsuring of a Dalit youth at his Sujatanagar residence here, was arrested in Udupi in Karnataka on Friday. Naidu allegedly tried to impersonate former senior IAS officer PV Ramesh and made fake calls to doctors, including KGH Superintendent PV Sudhakar, to save the accused, including his wife, from the case.

It may be recalled that the Pendurthy police arrested seven persons, including Naidu’s wife and prime accused Priya Madhuri on charges of assaulting and tonsuring their former employee P Srikanth at Nutan Naidu’s residence.

Addressing mediapersons here, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha said that CCTV footage seized during their probe revealed that on August 28 (day of tonsure incident), Naidu made video calls to his wife Priya Madhuri twice from Hyderabad and threatened and abused Srikanth over the phone.

On August 29, Sinha said a person posing as former IAS officer PV Ramesh called up two medical officers and Dr PV Sudhakar, AMC Principal and KGH Superintendent, and asked them to issue medical certificates to six of the seven arrested in the tonsure case and refer Priya Madhuri to the hospital citing health issues.

“However, Dr Sudhakar, who grew suspicious of the caller, called up the ‘real’ Dr Ramesh and came to know that someone was posing Dr Ramesh. Dr Sudhakar, in turn, informed me about the phone call,” the Commissioner of Police said.

Sinha said that the imposter used to set his name in Truecaller as Additional Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office. The police said that Naidu travelled to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and later to Mangalore and was finally taken into police custody at Udupi railway station with the help of the Karnataka Police.

He said Naidu tried to throw away the four mobile phones he had used to impersonate Dr Ramesh during the arrest, but the police confiscated them.