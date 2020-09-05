STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DBT: YSRC says not a penny will be charged from farmers

Kodali Nani criticised N Naidu for leaving behind thousands of crores of rupees of power subsidies.

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao. (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that TDP leaders and their chief N Chandrababu Naidu have no right to talk about the free power scheme, YSRC leaders slammed the Opposition party for politicising the programme, which is not only aimed at bringing in transparency, but also would help the loss-hit power distribution companies. They reiterated that no power connection would be disconnected and not a penny would be charged from farmers.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on the TDP leaders, who have been alleging that the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of power subsidy would be disadvantageous to farmers. 

Kodali Nani criticised N Naidu for leaving behind thousands of crores of rupees of power subsidies. “It is the YSRC government that cleared the pending dues. Naidu, who in the past had objected to free power policy, has no right to talk about it,” he said.

Sajjala recalled that it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy who had first introduced free power policy for farmers. If there are any apprehensions about the DBT policy, we are ready to clarify the doubts of farmers, he said.

